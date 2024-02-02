Anwar: Najib’s right to seek pardon like any other Malaysian

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he respected the Pardons Board’s decision to reduce Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s prison sentence despite having no say in the matter.

He said it was the prerogative of the Pardons Board chaired by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, while the latter was still the Yang diPertuan Agong, to halve Najib’s 12-year prison term and reduce his RM210 million fine for misappropriating the former 1MDB unit’s funds.

“I think the process has to be respected, it’s beyond the prime minister or the government,

“I respect the decision of the then King,” Anwar said today during an interview with the Al Jazeera news outlet today.

Anwar said the power to pardon was accorded to the Agong by law.

The PM also said the Pardons Board would have received the proper legal advice before deciding on the reduction.

“(After) all of the considerations have been taken into account and then the King, after listening to the board, finally decided to reduce the sentence by 50 per cent,” Anwar said.

Anwar also said Najib’s application was no different than what is available to all other Malaysians under the Federal Constitution.

“They cannot ignore the fact that you must respect the rights of everyone convicted to appeal to the Pardons Board,” he said.

Today, the Pardon’s Board halved the former prime minister’s sentence from a 12-year prison term to six years for misappropriating funds amounting to RM42 million, which means he may be released earlier on August 23, 2028.

Najib has been imprisoned since August 23, 2022, after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering over the misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The Pardons Board said it had also decided to reduce his RM210 million fine to RM50 million, and his early release would be contingent on him paying this amount.

If he fails to do so, his early release date will be a year later on August 23, 2029.

He has been a prisoner for more than one year and five months now since August 2022, and his 12-year jail term was initially due to end in 2034.

Najib still has an ongoing trial involving 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds worth RM2.27 billion in which he has been charged with four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering. – Malay Mail