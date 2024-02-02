China’s Consul-General praises developments in Sarawak under Abg Jo

KUCHING (Feb 2): Sarawak has undergone great changes under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping.

Xing said over the past year, he and his colleagues have traversed Sarawak and sensed the great attention as well as support from the state and local governments on developing relations with China.

“We have witnessed the enterprising spirit of the Chinese community in Sarawak, who are constantly striving for self-improvement and daring to be the first, as well as their persistent adherence to the promotion of excellent traditional Chinese culture and the development of Chinese education,” he said at the Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner hosted by the Consulate-General here last night.

According to Xing, China-Sarawak relations have also strengthened with political leaders from Sarawak visiting China, achieving positive progress for China-Sarawak cooperation.

“Infrastructure projects contracted by Chinese enterprises are progressing smoothly.

“The first hydrogen-powered autonomous rapid transit (ART) in the world made its official debut in Sarawak.

“This also means that the smart rail transportation and equipment wholly researched and developed by China go out of the country for the first time, which also makes Sarawak the first state in Southeast Asia to have a hydrogen-powered urban transportation system,” he added.

Xing said exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, and other fields have been expanding, and the number of sister cities and students in China have been increasing.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations, which has special significance for both countries, as well as for Sarawak.

“Standing on a new historic starting point, the Chinese Consulate is willing to work with all walks of life in Sarawak, by focusing on building a community with a shared future for mankind, using the Belt and Road Initiative as a platform, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, to create a better tomorrow for China-Sarawak relations,” said Xing.

He called on the Chinese community in Sarawak to carry forward the traditions of their ancestors, inherit the friendship between China and Malaysia for generations, and contribute to the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.