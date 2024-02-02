CNY 2024 market at Kenyalang Park opens to festive fanfare

KUCHING (Feb 2): The vibrant spirit of Chinese New Year (CNY) has descended upon Kenyalang Park here where the CNY market has kicked off the festivities.

Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said the stalls represent a diverse array of ethnicities, expressing his approval.

“Even though it’s a Chinese New Year market, we’ve got a delightful mix of cultures, with people from various backgrounds selling all sorts of things here.

“This epitomizes Sarawak’s essence—unity, solidarity, and harmony”, he told reporters when met after the CNY 2024 lighting up ceremony at Kenyalang Market here tonight.

Meanwhile, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said this year, the number of CNY stalls at Kenyalang Market had grown to 257 over last year’s 243.

After the lighting up ceremony, Dr Sim, Wee and other officials proceeded to the Everwin Centre Kenyalang, which kicked off its CNY 2024 Festive Sales that would be running until this Feb 9.

The event was marked by a spectacular display of firecrackers and also a lion’s dance performance.

In his remarks later, Dr Sim took the opportunity to welcome all ‘anak-anak Sarawak’ returning home for this festive season, and at the same time called upon them to actively engage in and contribute to the continuous development of Sarawak.

“Sarawak aims to be inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

“To achieve this, we require nation-building efforts that will entail the collective contributions of numerous talents.

“This year is the year of the dragon so I hope that Sarawak will soar like a dragon”, said the deputy premier.