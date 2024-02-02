Diplomat: China-Malaysia to continue upholding bilateral relations, strategic partnership

KUCHING (Feb 2): China and Malaysia will continue to uphold a shared destiny and jointly promote brand-new developments in bilateral relations, said Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping.

He pointed out 2024 also marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has met President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders many times and reached important consensus on promoting the building of the China-Malaysia community of shared future, elevating China-Malaysia strategic mutual trust to a new level,” Xing said at the Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner hosted by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching last night.

“Our economic and trade cooperation has continued to deepen, with bilateral trade between China and Malaysia reaching US$190.24 billion in 2023, accounting for approximately 21 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

“China has continued to be Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year,” he said.

He added that last December, China and Malaysia implemented a mutual visa-free travel policy for the first time.

Xing said this would significantly boost people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.