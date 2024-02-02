Dr Hazland: Safe location, huge storage space make S’wak attractive to more investors in CCUS industry

KUCHING (Feb 2): Around 75 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions reduction will come from technologies that are either in the prototype or demonstration phase, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister said this was based on analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“This shows that Sarawak has big opportunities to attract more investors and this industry will make Sarawak a major player of the Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) industry due to its safe location outside the ‘Ring of Fire’ and huge storage space in the depleted oil wells and saline aquifer,” he said in a statement.

He also said that further in-depth discussions between the ministry and international industry players will be carried out on rules and regulations pertaining to the transportation, injection and storage space monitoring.

Dr Hazland, who recently attended the Baker Hughes Energy Conference and Annual Meetings in Florence, Italy, said Baker Hughes, a leading energy technology company, has solutions for CCUS especially in the digital monitoring of the storage space.

“CCUS may be the only way we can address the nearly 25 per cent of point source industrial emissions that cannot be avoided by moving to alternative fuels because emissions come from fossil-fuel intensive industrial processes using natural gas or oil.

“Despite its long history and relative maturity, the application of carbon capture technology still involves further research.

“Emitters will need a mix of CCUS technologies to meet point source emissions reduction needs and climate goals over the next decade, whether in the US, China, Europe or Asia,” he said.

He added that Baker Hughes needs to continue investing in new promising technologies such as direct air capture (DAC) and net power.