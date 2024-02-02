Dr Sim: More road accidents in Kuching in 2023 compared to 2022

KUCHING (Feb 2): The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has revealed an increase in road accident cases in Kuching in 2023, with 6,054 recorded compared to 5,444 in 2022.

Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said according to statistics from the department, the causes of these road accidents could be attributed to several factors, where 85 per cent were from the negligence and carelessness of road users; 10 per cent from an increase in the number of vehicles on the road; and 5 per cent from weather, road, and topography factors.

“The most frequently involved type of vehicles in accidents are motorcycles, followed by cars, then MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles), and other types of vehicles,” he said at the Kuching Division-level Road Safety Awareness Campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at the Petronas Sungai Maong Station here today.

On that note, Dr Sim advised road users to always prioritise safety when on the roads, especially during festive seasons.

This, he added, includes ensuring the use of safety equipment, such as approved helmets for motorcyclists.

On the Road Safety Awareness Campaign programme, organised by Sarawak Road Safety Council (MKJRS) and the Sarawak Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the Kuching Division Resident Office, Dr Sim said it was aimed to raise awareness on road safety and reduce the accident rate, as well as fatalities resulting from road accidents due to negligent driving, especially during festive seasons.

“The target audience for this programme includes vehicle drivers, motorcyclists, and riders or drivers of p-hailing and e-hailing services.

“It is hoped that the efforts of the government can raise awareness among road users regarding the importance of ensuring their own safety, ultimately reducing the rate of road accidents in the future,” he said.

Among others present at the programme were Deputy Transport Minister of Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Kuching South Mayor Dato’ Wee Hong Seng and Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Ir Lo Khere Chiang.