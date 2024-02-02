Dr Sim: Sarawak can learn much from China in efforts to become developed state

KUCHING (Feb 2): There are many things that Sarawak can learn from the People’s Republic of China in its journey to become a developed state, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier pointed out that the China of today is very different from what it was 50 years ago.

“China today is a highly developed country with modern technology and digitalised economy, high income, and highly skilled workforce.

“It is now the world’s largest producer of electric cars ahead of Norway, and it has also developed a good ecosystem and downstream industries for electric cars and green technology,” Dr Sim said during a Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner hosted by the Chinese Consulate-General in Kuching yesterday.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government was representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations.

“In 1974, Malaysia was the first country to extend friendship to China and Malaysia’s delegation deputy leader was Tun Jugah (Barieng),” he noted.

Commending China for its patriotic values in developing the country, Dr Sim said Sarawak can learn to from this to make the state strong and rich in the next 50 years.

“China and Malaysia have not only become good friends but also good neighbours. When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in China, the Sarawak government donated RM1 million to help them.

“When Malaysia was affected by the pandemic, China not only donated money and vaccines, but also sent medical teams to Sarawak,” he said.

While stressing the importance of government-to-government bilateral relations, Dr Sim also hoped the mutual visa-free travel policy can further boost people-to-people exchanges between both countries.

“I am hoping the good relations between China and Malaysia can be continued by our younger generation in the next 50 or even 80 years,” he added.

Among those present were Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting; Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Michael Tiang; and Deputy State Secretary Datuk Hii Chang Kee.