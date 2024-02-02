Father, son held for cheating Sandakan PPR applicants



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 2): A father and son were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes from People’s Housing Program (PPR) applicants in Sandakan.

Sources said both suspects obtained RM10,000 by deceiving the public regarding the PPR application.

The source said the father, in his 40s, is believed to have committed the act with his son, in his 20s. They were arrested between 3am and 4am on Friday during a raid at a residential area in Sandakan.

“Both suspects were believed to have committed the offense from 2023 and were arrested for asking for a sum of money from the public by promising PPR units and giving out incentives such as home appliances.

“The bribes were received through cash payments and bank transfers to one of the suspects’ wife’s account,” said the source.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrests and said the case was investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said several more arrests are expected to be made and he urged victims to come forward to assist MACC in their investigation.

Meanwhile, an enforcement officer was detained by MACC on suspicion of asking for and accepting a bribe of RM2,000 in return for protecting drug sales activities and avoiding legal action.

The source said that the male suspect, in his 40s, was arrested on Friday morning when he was asked to appear at the Sabah MACC office to record his statement.

“He was arrested for accepting bribe money that was deposited into a bank account belonging to another individual in 2021,” said the source.

S. Karunanithy also confirmed the arrest and said the case was investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect had been released on a surety of RM10,000 without deposit and will be charged at the Special Corruption Court in Kota Kinabalu on February 5.