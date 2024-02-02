Freshwater fish hot seller in Kapit markets

KAPIT (Feb 2): It is now the season for freshwater fish, namely ikan enseluai, mudik, enbilu, nusu and sodadu – all abundantly available at the Teresang Market and Night Street Market here.

These fish are only available at a certain time of the year, especially after a period of continuous rainfall and when the water level has decreased.

Local river fish seller Sibang told The Borneo Post that this is the time when local fishermen cast their nets to fish these schools of small, seasonal fish as they swim in the shallow water.

“One kilogramme of ikan enseluai equals to about 45 to 50 fish, and it is usually sold at a price of RM10 per plate for about 10 to 15 fish.

Sibang sets his selling price at between RM25 and RM35 per kg depending on the size of the fish.

The mature size of ikan enseluai, he said, averages between three to five inches, and they would not grow bigger beyond their size limit.

Another fish seller, Loh Ah Ha, said there is a high demand for freshwater species as they are not only cheap but tasty as well.

Traditionally, these small fish species can be prepared by cooking them in a bamboo (pansoh), smoked, fried, or served as a soup dish with other local-grown vegetables.

“For the crispy fried dish, first you have to gut the fish and later coat them with flour. Deep fry till they turn golden brown,” Ah Ha said.

“For the sauce, prepare some chillies, a clove of garlic, red onions, soy sauce and limes,” he added.