Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Ranau house fire

RANAU (Feb 2): A grandmother and her granddaughter perished in a fire at Kampung Matan, here on Thursday.

Ranau fire and rescue station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said the charred remains of Saplan Sigal, 60, and four-year-old Carla, were found inside a bedroom of the one-storey concrete house following the 10.50pm incident.

“We received a distress call at 10.53pm and immediately deployed teams to the location, about three kilometers from the fire station.

“We managed to control the blaze by 11.45pm,” he said in a statement.

Ridwan said the charred remains of both victims were found inside a bedroom as fire and rescue personnel were carrying out investigation.

The bodies were handed to the police for further action before the operation concluded at 12.30am on Feb 2, he added.