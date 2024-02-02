Hundreds of mourners in Sibu pay last respects to late Ting Lie King

SIBU (Feb 2): Hundreds of mourners today came to the residence of Ting Lie King at Jalan Bruang here to pay their last respects to her.

Ting, the mother-in-law of KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau, passed away peacefully at her residence at 7.25pm on Thursday night.

She was 99 years old.

Among those who came were the staff of KTS led by deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, SMK Chung Cheng Alumni Association led by President Datuk Tiong Thai King, Sarawak Pan Cheng Lau Clan Association led by President Penghulu Lau Hieng Wong, and Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members.

Born on May 27, 1925, Ting was a teacher by profession.

She leaves behind two daughters – Datuk Janet Lau, wife of the late Datuk Robert Lau Hoi Chew; and Henry’s wife Datin Wendy Lau, and three sons – Lau Kung Hieng, Dr Lau Mee and Lau Kung Kiu.

The encoffin service will be held at 7am on Feb 4 at 5B, Jalan Bruang, followed thereafter by burial at the Lau Clan Cemetery at Mile 10, Jalan Kemuyang.