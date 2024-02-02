Immigration DG: 100 additional personnel to locate detainees who escaped from Bidor detention centre

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): A total of 100 Immigration Department and General Operations Force (GOF) personnel have been added to locate 130 detainees, who escaped from the detention centre at the Immigration Depot in Bidor, Perak, said Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

He said that all the members had been mobilised this morning, to continue the search operation.

He added that a total of 275 personnel, from various agencies such as immigration, GOF and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), had been deployed since last night to track the detainees.

“The Immigration Department, assisted by several other agencies, has been actively conducting operations to recapture 130 of the 131 prisoners who escaped at 9.50pm last night.

“A detainee has been confirmed to have been killed in a road accident,” he said in a statement today.

Ruslin also urged members of the public who have information related to the escaped detainees, to contact the Bidor Immigration Depot operations room on 05-4348736, Bidor police station (05-4342222) or Tapah police station (05-4011222).

A total of 131 illegal immigrants escaped from the men’s block of the Bidor Immigration Detention Depot, Perak last night.

Earlier, Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi reportedly said that of the number, 115 were ethnic Rohingya while 16 were Myanmar nationals. — Bernama