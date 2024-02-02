Inclement weather expected to hit Sibu, Mukah divisions till 4pm

KUCHING (Feb 2): Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to hit two divisions in the state until 4pm today.

According to a notice issued by the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia), the said weather conditions are expected in Sibu and Mukah.

“Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected over the state of Sarawak: Sibu (Sibu and Selangau) and Mukah until 4pm, Friday, Feb 2,” said the notice released at 12.45pm on the department’s website.

In another warning issued at 12pm, MetMalaysia said continuous rain is expected to occur in Miri and Limbang tomorrow and Sunday (Feb 3-4).

The department added that similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in Sabah — Tawau, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat until tomorrow (Feb 3).