Limbang woman searching for dad to be ‘wali’ for her wedding

LIMBANG (Feb 2): A woman here who is getting married soon is appealing to the public to help find her biological father to be her ‘wali’ (guardian) during the wedding.

Noor Sahrimah Romi, 24, from Kampung Bakol here said she and her seven siblings had lost contact with their biological father, Romi Sadat, after failing to locate him at his last known address in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

She last met her father in 2018 before he and her mother separated in 2021.

“I don’t know where my father is now and I need to find him to be my ‘wali’ for my wedding day soon,” she said.

Sahrimah hoped that her father would get in touch with them. She urged anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact her at 016-3658014 as soon as possible.