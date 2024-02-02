Lorry cab in Sibu destroyed in fire

SIBU (Feb 2): A lorry was destroyed after it caught on fire at Mile 14, Jalan Oya here today.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Ali, firefighters from the Sibujaya fire station were rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 2.36pm.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that the cabin of the lorry was almost 100 per cent destroyed. There were no injuries reported.

“Firefighters carried out size up and proceeded to douse the fire,” he said in a statement, adding that the operation ended around 3.10pm.