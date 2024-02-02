KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Malaysia and China tonight launched a special logo to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.

It was jointly unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing at the 2024 Chinese New Year Reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy here.

The logo, showcasing the number ‘50’ to signify the 50 years of bilateral relations between the two nations, was inspired by Malaysia’s batik painting.

It is set against background colours of red and blue with yellow and white lines, incorporating graphics depicting China’s famous Great Wall, the Giant Panda, Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Tower and the national flower – Bunga Raya.

According to Fadillah, the 50th anniversary logo which symbolises the close and strong relations between the two countries was a joint effort of Wisma Putra, the Chinese Embassy and Malaysia-China Friendship Association.

Earlier in his speech, the Deputy Prime Minister said Malaysia looks forward for more constructive engagements with China including in promoting and enhancing people-to-people connection.

He said since establishment of the diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, ties between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing have continued to flourish, reflecting the enduring friendship and mutual respect that has blossomed over the years.

“With unwavering optimism, we embark on this next chapter with confidence and that the future holds even greater possibilities for synergistic collaboration and prosperity,” Fadillah said.

He said a series of programmes and activities have been lined up by both sides such as exchanges of high-level visits, issuance of commemorative stamps, business forums, as well as cultural performances among others.

Meanwhile, Ouyang said total bilateral trade between China and Malaysia have reached 1.3 trillion yuan in 2023, with China being Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year.

He added that in upholding the Asian values of unity and collaboration, China is willing and ready to work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries in building Asia into a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful, and amicable home for all.

“China will unequivocally continue to defend multilateralism, safeguard the common interests of regional countries, and make greater contributions to the betterment of the global governance system,” he said.

At least 1,000 guests comprising Malaysian dignitaries, representatives from the foreign diplomatic missions, government officials, Chinese nationals, and community leaders have attended the grand celebration.

A song ‘Sayang Sayang My Dear Friend’ was also released at the event to mark the Golden Jubilee celebration. – Bernama