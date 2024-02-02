Man fined RM10,800 for stealing manhole covers at Kuching petrol stations

KUCHING (Feb 2): A man here was fined a total of RM10,800 in default 25 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Courts today after he pleaded guilty to four counts of stealing manhole covers at several petrol stations and one count of disposing them.

Delbanie Disun, 29, made the plea to Magistrates Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali and Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali in separate proceedings today.

For the four counts, he was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the four charges, he stole six manhole covers at several petrol stations, which were one unit in Green Road, four units in Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub and two units in Jalan Kulas, between 12pm and 3.18pm on Jan 6 and 10, 2024.

Mason convicted Delbanie to a total fine of RM4,300 in default 13 months in jail for the first and second charge, while Nursyaheeqa imposed a fine of RM2,000 in default three months’ jail for the third charge.

For the fourth charge, Syarifah Fatimah sentenced Delbanie to a fine of RM2,500 in default five months in jail for the fourth charge.

Meanwhile, for the fifth charge, Delbanie was charged under Section 414 of the Penal Code for disposing four stolen manhole covers by selling them at a recycling centre in Jalan Pending on Jan 10, 2024.

For that offence, Syarifah Fatimah fined him RM2,000 in default four months in jail.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainants, who were workers at the petrol stations, filed police reports about the missing manhole covers at their respective workplace.

Inspections from security footage found that a man had opened the manhole covers and put them into a vehicle.

In a separate incident, security footage showed that the same man used a motorcycle while committing the same crime.

Police investigations eventually led to Delbanie’s arrest on Jan 26, 2024.

He was also found to have sold four units of manhole covers to a recycling centre in Jalan Pending here for RM103.

The cases were prosecuted separately by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff.

Delbanie was unrepresented by a counsel.