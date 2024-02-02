MetMalaysia: Bad weather expected in Sarawak, seven other states until 7pm

KUCHING (Feb 2): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several places in eight states including Sarawak and federal territories until 7pm today.

According to a notice issued at 3.40pm by the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia), areas affected in Sarawak would be Sibu (Kanowit and Selangau), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong) and Bintulu (Tatau).

In Sabah, the affected areas would be the interior (Sipitang, Tenom and Beaufort); and West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang and Kota Kinabalu).

Other states affected by the bad weather would be Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim), Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban and Port Dickson) and Johor (Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru).