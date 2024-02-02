Miri Domino Charity Association concludes bootcamp to empower future business leaders

MIRI (Feb 2): Miri Domino Charity Association recently orchestrated a dynamic Quarter 1 Experiential Entrepreneurship Bootcamp against the backdrop of the breathtaking Borneo Tropical Rainforest Resort.

Led by Domino Academy founder Angel Voon, the event was jointly inaugurated by Richmind Consulting & Mentoring founder Chi Poh Yung, CEO of IBS College Dr Antony Hii, and Borneo Tropical Rainforest Resort executive director Jeit Lau.

With 25 eager participants, the bootcamp served as a melting pot of talent and ideas.

Participants, comprising interns and trainees from Domino Academy, students from IBS College, and staff from Borneo Tropical Rainforest Miri, hailed from diverse backgrounds.

According to a statement from the organisation, the bootcamp focused on the principles of communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration, which are essential for everyone, especially for entrepreneurial success.

During the two-day one-night programme, attendees immersed themselves in engaging games and activities which are tailored to refine these crucial skills.

The bootcamp’s objective was to empower participants, particularly young adults seeking personal development opportunities, with essential soft skills and mindset transformation.

Organisers fostered camaraderie among attendees, recognising the significance of networking in the entrepreneurial journey.

Anchoring the event were enlightening sessions by three distinguished speakers, who shared their career journeys and insights into success.

They shared how family’s support had encouraged them to take on the challenges in their lives and make the most of their own. Their stories served as beacons of inspiration, imparting valuable lessons on navigating the business landscape.

Domino Quarter 1 Experiential Entrepreneurship Bootcamp underscored the efficacy of experiential learning in nurturing future business leaders.

By instilling 4C skills as well as fostering collaboration and camaraderie, the bootcamp equipped participants with the tools and mindset to thrive in today’s dynamic business world.

This initiative reaffirms Miri Domino Charity Association’s commitment to foster entrepreneurial spirit and human capital development.

Established in October 2023 and registered with the Registrar of Society (RoS) Miri, the association has actively engaged in charitable activities since 2016.

Additionally, the association outlined objectives that include enhancing welfare and community development activities, promoting responsible personal financial management, and implementing community development projects to address socioeconomic challenges.

As part of its commitment, Miri Domino Charity Association announced free training for three months to interns and fresh graduates in Miri, aiming to foster community engagement and restore human values.

This collaborative effort underscores the association’s dedication to make a positive impact and promote sustainable development within the community.

“We extend heartfelt gratitude to our collaboration partners and every individual who supported us in our mission. Join us in our journey to serve our community together, as we endeavour towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all,” it said in the statement.