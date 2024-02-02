New assets to strengthen maritime defense, surveillance in Sabah



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 2): The Royal Malaysian Navy Eastern Fleet Command on Friday received four Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) G2000 Mk II boats to enhance and strengthen its maritime defense and surveillance operation in the state.

Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob said the procurement of FIC proved that the Navy is committed and always ready to face various challenges, especially in dealing with dynamic and ever-changing national security threats.

“The procurement of the FIC, which will be based in the Eastern Fleet, as a force multiplier marks a new chapter that will certainly increase the effectiveness of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) operations, especially in coastal waters.

“It is important for the RMN to act quickly and swiftly in its ability to prevent any threats to protect the sovereignty of our country,” he said during the Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) G2000 Mk II presentation ceremony at the Sepanggar Naval Base, here on Friday.

The ceremony was officiated by Defense Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Gading Marine Industry Sdn Bhd (GMISB) director Datuk Ir. Hj Jamalolail Mohd Yatim.

Elaborating further, Abdul Rahman said the FIC’s special design has numerous characteristics which includes efficiency, speed and accuracy which allows the RMN to act quickly to prevent numerous threats such as cross-border crime, smuggling, human trafficking, sea robbery and piracy activities.

Abdul Rahman added that the FIC G2000 Mk II is unique compared to previous FICs as it is equipped with Remote Control Weapon Station (RCWS) Escribano which enables the firing of CANiK M2 Quick Change Barrel (QCB) 12.7mm Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) automatically.

“The FIC G2000 Mk II, with a length of 18 meters, is also equipped with a more powerful engine and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 52 knots.

“The internal layout of the FIC has also been improved to provide more comfort to the crew when carrying out operations,” he said.

Abdul Rahman also assured that with these new assets, the RMN will provide assistance and cooperation with other government bodies to preserve and protect the sovereignty of the country that have been stated in the National Security Policy 2021-2025, the Defense White Paper and the Whole-of-Government approach or Comprehensive Defense (HANRUH).

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said the success of local base company GMISB to construct the FIC G2000 Mk II and deliver it to the RMN on time according to the contract which is within 16 months, should be acknowledged.

He said the success also proves that the local defense industry, especially in the maritime sector, has the ability and potential to be more advanced and capable to compete with the maritime defense industry at global level.

“The RMN will receive a total of 13 FIC G2000 Mk II boats in three stages.

“In February 2021, the RMN has received six FIC G2000 Mk I and these assets were also built by GMISB through the Procurement Project Operation Benteng (Op Benteng),” he said.

He said the assets proved to be effective in curbing and restricting cross-border crimes, illegal entry of illegal immigrants (PTIs), smuggling, piracy, human trafficking and the invasion of foreign fishermen, especially in waters with limited or shallow depth.

“The four FIC G2000 Mk II received today will be stationed here and at the Maritime Region Headquarters 2 (MAWILLA 2), Sandakan to strengthen maritime security especially in the waters of Eastern Sabah in addition to acting as a complementary asset or force multiplier to the Royal Malaysian Navy,” he said.