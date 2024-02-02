New Sarawak TYT, wife to grace state-level CNY 2024 open house

KUCHING (Feb 2): Newly-appointed Sarawak governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi will attend the inaugural state-level Chinese New Year (CNY) open house next Saturday (Feb 10), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

It will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 9am to 3pm.

Dr Sim said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will also be present at the event.

“We have sent our invitations to federal and state Cabinet ministers, heads of departments, representatives of associations, representatives of houses of worship, community leaders, as well as the general public.

“We estimate that at least 5,000 invited guests will be present to celebrate this festival together,” he told a press conference here today.

Dr Sim, who is organising chairman, said the programme will include the yee sang tossing ceremony and greetings by the guests of honour, cultural performances, traditional dances, and singing performances by the Agura Band from the Sarawak Arts Council.

He pointed out the state government had previously sponsored state-level open houses for Gawai and Hari Raya.

He said as the Premier is always fair to all races in the state, the state government decided to hold a state-level CNY open house.

“We’ve always seen state-level open houses for Gawai and Raya, so this time around the state government decided to hold the state-level CNY open house – we don’t want the people to just ‘tengok saja’ (just look).

“Traditionally, the CNY Open House event is organised by SUPP – but because the state government will be hosting its CNY Open House, the one organised by SUPP this year will be moved to another date, and the open house will take place in Sibu.

“Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang will be the chairman of this year’s edition of SUPP’s CNY Open House,” he said.

He shared that he had received open house invitations from organisations such as the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia.

However, Dr Sim said he politely declined the invitations and extended his apologies in favour of the state-level event.

“It’s not that I don’t support them, but home first. This is a Sarawak affair, Sarawak first,” he said.

Among those present at the press conference were Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.