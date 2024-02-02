OM Materials, SEB conduct first Score substation operation workshop

BINTULU (Feb 2): OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), conducted the first Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score) Substation Operation workshop.

This two-day workshop, which focused on enhancing the knowledge and skills of participants in high-voltage substation operation and safety procedures, took place from Jan 31 to yesterday at OM Sarawak’s training room.

Led by trainers from SEB, the workshop delved into various aspects of high-voltage substation operation and safety procedures.

Representatives from the State Dispatch Centre (SDC) and other industry players within Samalaju Industrial Park participated alongside OM Sarawak’s personnel, fostering a collaborative learning environment.

OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd in a press statement expressed its sincere gratitude to Sarawak Energy Berhad for providing this valuable training opportunity.

“This workshop allowed substation operators within Score to learn from leading industry experts, share best practices and build stronger relationships within the industry, all while enhancing their expertise in critical substation operations.

“The Score Operation Workshop serves as a testament to OM Sarawak’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and achieving operational excellence,” it said.

The company remains dedicated to ensuring safe, reliable and efficient substation operations, it added.