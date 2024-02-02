Ops Tapis Khas: 325 arrested for drug offences in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 2): Sarawak police arrested 325 individuals for various drug-related offences statewide during ‘Ops Tapis Khas’ between Jan 29 and 31.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the suspects comprised of 309 men and 19 women aged between 16 and 29.

“A total of 292 checks were conducted at residential areas, plantations, fishing jetties, villages, commercial shophouses, drug dens, and other areas,” Mancha told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He added those arrested comprised 27 drug pushers (including four foreigners), 191 drug users (including six foreigners), 40 wanted persons, and 67 suspects who had committed various drug-related offences.

Two of the suspects, he said, are currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

He said under the same Act, 10 suspects are being investigated under Section 39A(2), 15 under Section 39A(1), three under Section 39C, 62 under Section 12(2), and 191 under Section 15(1)(a).

Mancha said two suspects are currently being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“During the operation, we have also seized a total of 1,197.22 grammes of drugs worth RM64,034 from the suspects, which could cater to a total of 3,314 drug users,” he revealed.

He said the seized drugs consisted of syabu (303.74 grammes), ketamine (1.27 grammes), ganja (886.41 grammes), Erimin 5 pills (0.25 grammes) and ecstasy powder (5.55 grammes).

Ops Tapis Khas was conducted simultaneously nationwide.

Last month, Sarawak police recorded 1,221 drug-related arrests, including 82 drug pushers, and seized drugs worth RM7,494,453.

“This is an increase as compared to the RM3 million drug seizures that were made between the same period in January last year,” Mancha added.

He said any information on drug-related activities can be channelled to the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) hotline on 012-2087222.

Among those present at the press conference were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus and Sarawak NCID chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah.