KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 12-year jail term has been halved to six years, which means he can be released earlier on August 23, 2028, the Federal Territories Pardons Board said today.

The Pardons Board said it had also decided to reduce his RM210 million fine to RM50 million, and his early release would be contingent on him paying this amount.

If he fails to do so, his early release date will be a year later on August 23, 2029. — Malay Mail

