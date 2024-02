KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the Pardons Board has made its decision over convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application.

However, Anwar said the public should wait for the board to announce the matter.

“There is certainty, wait for the announcement,” he told reporters when asked about the matter after a lunch at the Pertama Complex food court here. — Malay Mail

