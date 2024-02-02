Premier: Sarawak to diversify energy initiatives by exploring graphite manufacturing

KUCHING (Feb 2): Sarawak can look forward to further diversifying its energy initiatives through a collaboration between SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd (SEDC Energy) and Gallois New Energy Materials (M) Sdn Bhd (GNEM) to explore opportunities in the graphite business, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said SEDC Energy’s equity acquisition in GNEM solidifies the state’s shared commitment to the success of this venture.

“We are very much involved in the production of hydrogen and Sarawak is fortunate that we have especially renewable power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis.

“And we are going to have our public transport powered by hydrogen and therefore, it is basically fuel cell transport. And you need graphite in this fuel cell technology,” he said when witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SEDC Energy and GNEM today.

Following such collaboration, the two entities are to accelerate the development and establishment of a total investment of US$1.5 billion (RM6.3 billion) high-end Graphite Manufacturing Plant to produce high-end Spherical Natural Graphite and Synthetic Graphite in Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu.

This significant initiative is expected to transform Bintulu’s economic landscape, creating more than 1,000 high-skilled job opportunities for the local community.

With this, Abang Johari said it is very appropriate that the state has the production plant to produce graphite and it could be a supply chain for the people in the transport industry to come up with mobility solutions using graphite produced in Sarawak.

“That is our ultimate plan and I wish SEDC Energy and Gallois a successful venture for the future of Sarawak,” he said.

He said he welcomes all these investment and sustainable projects in Sarawak.

He added that Sarawak is looking into the possibility of increasing its supply of power and renewable energy.

According to Abang Johari, the MoU is a testament to the state’s collective dedication to advancing chemical technology components for hydrogen production.

“It aligns with the policy of the Sarawak government in trying to transform Sarawak as a hub of hydrogen production,” he said.

He pointed out that the primary focus of this MOU is the advancement of chemical tech components for hydrogen production.

“Our shared goal is to make substantial contributions to Sarawak’s economic development, emphasising hydrogen as a strategic sector crucial for our sustainable future,” he added.

SEDC Energy is at the forefront of sustainable energy ventures, possesses a diverse portfolio spanning Crude Algae Oil, Suitable Aviation Fuel, Biomass, hydrogen supply, both downstream and upstream business, and green mobility solutions.

Gallois Group of Companies, represented by GNEM, a newly established entity, brings a wealth of expertise to the forefront.

Focused on processing, manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing graphite-related products, they aim to establish a Graphite Manufacturing Plant at Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu, thereby positioning Sarawak as a key player in the graphite industry.

Gallois, renowned for its mining and refining operations in Madagascar, stands as a powerhouse in graphite production. Its specialties and high-quality graphite, characterised by a perfect crystalline structure, makes it the ideal partner for Sarawak’s growing hydrogen sector.

“This partnership transcends the signing of an MoU; it signifies the forging of a collaboration that extends beyond paperwork,” Abang Johari added.