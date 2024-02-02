Real estate agent denies assaulting, threatening teachers

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 2): A real estate agent claimed trial in a Magistrate’s Court here on Friday to two counts of making criminal intimidation against a teacher and causing hurt to another teacher last month.

On the first count, Daniel Dean Wong Kok Ching, 49, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was accused of making a verbal threat against a male teacher aged 40 at a basketball court of a secondary school here at 9.30am on January 29.

The charge was under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, he was alleged to have injured another male teacher also aged 40 at the same time and place.

The alleged offence was under Section 323 of the same Code which is punishable by a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed March 7 for pre-trial case management.

He was released on RM3,000 bail with two local sureties.

Earlier, the prosecution offered RM5,000 bail to Wong for both his cases with two local sureties.

In reply, counsel Lim Chun Yuan, who represented the accused, prayed for the suggested bail amount be reduced on the grounds that the bail amount was only to secure his client’s attendance not to penalise him.

The counsel also told the court that his client only has one child and he is taking care of his mother as well as his family.

Counsel Jo Anne Jameson also represented Wong.

Wong’s 17-year-old son was present in court with family members during the court proceedings.

On January 31 police had detained the father of a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination candidate, for allegedly threatening a secondary school teacher.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said prior to the alleged incident, a student had told the teacher that some students were allegedly smoking in the toilet at around 9.30am on Jan 29.

“The teacher then went to the toilet to investigate and found three students in the toilet.

“As the teacher instructed the students to go to the disciplinary room, one of the students allegedly acted aggressively, prompting the teacher to seek help form other male teachers,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the teacher also found a box of cigarettes in one of the students’ bag.

Couple of hours later, the student’s father allegedly confronted the teacher and questioned why his son was detained.

“As the teacher tried to explain, the father had allegedly acted aggressively, pushed the teacher and grabbed his shirt collar.

“Due to that, the father was asked to leave the school immediately by the school management,” said Mohd Zaidi.