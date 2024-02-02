Sabah Trade Centre to be redeveloped – ministry

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 2): The Sabah Cabinet recently reversed its decision made ten years ago to sell the land of the Sabah Trade Centre (STC).

Instead, it has instructed the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (MIDE) to formulate a comprehensive future redevelopment plan for the STC, incorporating a redevelopment strategy, said Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry’s Public Relations Secretary, Amos Thien Tze Tin.

He explained in a press statement on Friday that on September 6, 2023, following thorough consultations with various government agencies, including the Sabah State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN Sabah) and the Attorney General Chambers (AGC), the Cabinet decided to vacate the STC due to the absence of an occupation certificate (OC), which raised significant safety concerns.

“Any parties interested in operating within the Sabah Trade Centre must be aware of its lack of an occupation certificate (OC) and its legal implications. To address this issue, the STC must undergo revitalization or redevelopment to obtain the OC,” he said.

Amos also said that the government emphasizes its commitment to abiding by existing laws and avoiding any irregularities.

“Operating in a building without a proper OC poses serious risks, including potential harm or fatalities.

Therefore, our ministry decided to uphold the law and regulations accordingly by vacating the building,” he said.

Amos also said that an interim committee by the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah will manage the building during the transitional period.

“All current rental collections will be directed to the government, ensuring transparency and accountability.

For existing tenants and vendors in the night market within the car park area, the government will collaborate with local authorities to manage and oversee operations,” he said.

He added that with the Cabinet’s decision to bring the Sabah Trade Centre under the jurisdiction of MIDE, the government is dedicated to initiating a proper redevelopment plan aimed at enhancing infrastructure and amenities, ultimately benefiting the local communities across Sabah.

On Wednesday, a local bumiputra management company urged MIDE to allow local entrepreneurs to manage STC.

MB Managers & Consultants (MBMC) owner and general manager, Mohd Iskandar Shah Ali said that MBMC made a proposal to the then MIDE minister, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam in 2021 to manage STC with zero cost to the ministry.

He claimed that MBMC was allowed to organise events and rent out the spaces within the building and operate the car park to fund the management of the building.

Mohd Iskandar also claimed that the Finance Ministry also gave its support as this did not burden the State Government in terms of financial obligations.