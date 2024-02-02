Sarawak’s celebrity-endorsed viral butter cheesecake has fans constantly queuing for more (Video)

KUCHING (Feb 2): Sales for a Sarawak bakery’s already popular butter cheesecake received a major boost of late thanks to a viral social media post by singer Hael Husaini.

The Malaysian singer shared a video of himself at Kuching International Airport pushing a trolley stacked with Mita Cake House’s butter cheesecake on his Instagram stories last weekend, causing a social media storm.

During The Borneo Post’s check on the bakery’s Satok branch yesterday, there was a steady stream of customers queuing outside the shop for their share of the delectable treat despite heavy rain.

There were even many visitors from Kuala Lumpur, who waited in line as early as 8am to bring this taste of Sarawak home.

Because of the overwhelming number of customers, the bakery has set a limit of two boxes of butter cheesecake per customer.

“The cake is a tourism product for Sarawak but we also want to ensure the quality of the cake is maintained. So, for now we put a limit,” said Satok branch manager Ch’ng Siaw Yian.

According to her, the cake’s special recipe was developed in-house.

“This cake is fragrant where there is the smell of cheese and the smell of buttermilk. And when they taste the cake, they know that the ingredients used for this cake product are not ordinary and have their own aroma.

“The ingredients to enhance the butter and cheese taste and aroma are made by our own bakers. It is a very special ingredient and it’s limited,” she told The Borneo Post.

She revealed that when the butter cheesecakes were first introduced, they were not an instant hit.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, sales also did not generate a profit.

“For the first five years or so, it was quite slow. But our bakers and our boss worked really hard to improve and make the taste feel just right. And today it is our best seller now.

“In addition to the Satok branch, we also produce for other branches in Jalan Ban Hock and Heritage in Gita,” Ch’ng said.

Due to their popularity, the cakes are baked every day from 7.30am till 3pm.

Ch’ng revealed that the process to make one batch of cakes takes up two hours.

“For that, we limit the production of the product per day to 500 cakes only to take care and control the quality of the cakes,” she said.

“We don’t want to risk making our cakes taste different. Consistency is most important. What is important for us to take care of the quality of the cake.”

When asked about Hael’s viral video, Ch’ng said she did not expect the bakery to be flooded with so many customers.

“I’m happy that he supports us and what’s important is that he likes the cake,” she added.

On Wednesday, Hael also posted a photo of himself eating a slice of the cake with a caption in Bahasa Sarawak: “Menarkah urang madah kek tok abis hari tok tek??” (Is it true what they say that this cake sold out today?).

