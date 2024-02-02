Single mum with bleeding problem receives help from Hope Place Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 2): A single mother, who is suffering from a non-stop bleeding problem, recently sought help from non-governmental organisation (NGO) Hope Place Kuching.

Nora Cheng, 51, approached the NGO after patronising its budget store at Mile 12, Kuching-Serian Road here for pre-loved clothes.

“Nora has a non-stop bleeding problem and is currently living with her 17-year-old son at Taman Duranda Emas, Siburan.

“She started having this health problem back in 2016. After three surgeries, doctors were only able to conclude that she may have a tumour in her ovaries.

“As inconvenient as it is, Nora has to go for frequent follow-ups at the hospital for more tests. Currently, she is on medication to lessen her bleeding.

“That is why Nora is physically very weak. She is unable to work full-time or do heavy work. According to her, she would sometimes feel faint, dizzy or very tired,” said Hope Place in a statement yesterday.

According to the NGO, Nora’s only source of income is from collecting and selling wild vegetables, as well as collecting recycled items for sale.

“If I feel well and strong enough, I would go pick wild veggies. Other pickers will sometimes shout at me when I accidentally encroach their area,” said the single mother in the statement.

Her son, Ling, always helps his mum to collect empty cans after school.

“Ling, who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination this year, shared that he wishes to continue his studies if his results are good. He dreams to be in the automobile industry one day.

“He also shared to us that he loves cars and anything that involves mechanical skills,” said Hope Place.

Ling has an older brother who is currently serving in the army and stationed in Sabah. Every now and again, he would send money home.

“Nora said she used to have a good and stable income working in a coffee shop in Kuching. However, when her health took a hit, everything went downhill.

“We are supporting both of them with supplies of food and female hygiene products for Nora,” Hope Place added.

The NGO welcomes all donations, with receipts to be issued upon request.

Individuals can donate to Hope Place via transfers to its Maybank account (511289001160), or by scanning the S Pay Global QR code on its Facebook page.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.