Three vehicles involved in self-accidents due to loose stones on Miri road

MIRI (Feb 2): Three cars were involved in an accident on Jalan Permy-Senadin here on Thursday night after attempting to avoid loose stones on the road believed to have been spilled by lorries.

Head of the Fire Investigation Division of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri, Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal, said the department received an emergency call about the accident around 8.13pm.

“A team of 11 members from the Lopeng station was rushed to the scene of the incident which is about 17 kilometers away as soon as the emergency call was received.

“When they arrived at the scene, it was found that there had been an accident involving three vehicles, believed to be self-inflicted, caused by loose stones on the road,” he said in a statement.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said firefighters at the scene also found that all the vehicles’ occupants were unharmed.

“After the inspection, the firemen only carried out cleaning on the road surface using one flow of auxiliary ducts from the Lopeng and Lutong fire engines.