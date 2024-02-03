Bandar Kuching MP lauds CNY charity outreach by local company

KUCHING (Feb 3): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii commends an outreach programme undertaken by a local company, Hubridy Sdn Bhd, where it delivers aid to 31 needy families here ahead of Chinese New Year celebration.

Taking place at Hubridy@Kenny Hill Kuching yesterday, the presentation ceremony also gathered Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong , Swinburne Innovation Malaysia Sdn Bhd (SWIM) chief executive officer Prof Wallace Wong, as well as the company’s founder and managing director Alvin Lee and business partner Joseph Ling.

In his brief address, Dr Yii said such charitable move by Hubridy highlighted the importance of always remembering the less-fortunate community, especially during the festive seasons.

“Together, we strive to care for one another and at the same time, celebrate our diverse cultures, fostering a sense of unity despite our differences,” said the parliamentarian.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Lee said his company had channelled the proceeds from the profits to facilitate this community assistance.

“Costing RM100,000, the assistance comprises ‘angpows’ (cash packets), essential food supplies, as well as Chinese New Year goodies such as cookies and oranges.

“We acknowledge that there are some families in Bandar Kuching who are experiencing financial difficulties; therefore, we want them to be able to enjoy this Chinese New Year celebrations,” he said.

The event was enlivened by a lion’s dance performance, firecrackers display, and also the ‘Lou Sang’ ceremony.