Ewon urged to review Protégé programme

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 3): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has urged the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry to review the implementation of the Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs (Protégé) procedures.

LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin said that after leading his party leaders, including the deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung, secretary general Datuk Chin Shu Ying, vice presidents David Ong and Sim Fui, chief publicity officer Simon Chin, deputy secretary general Chin Soon Ho, Central Complaints Bureau chief Chin Vun Pheaw, Supreme Council member Ng Kwan Loong and others to pay a courtesy call on Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick here.

He said the Protégé programme was established with good intentions, that is to enhance the marketability and entrepreneurship skills of graduates.

Protégé targets those who have completed their studies and graduates who are currently working without equivalent certification. The programme runs for eight to 12 months where the participants undergo skills and on-the-job training while receiving RM 2,000 subsidy every month.

Chin said the party had received complaints on Protégé from many contractors who had difficulty hiring suitable trainees, despite having advertised the available positions in newspaper and online.

One of the reasons is that employers are seeking technical students, instead of secondary school graduates, he said.

He hoped that the ministry would review the programme and suggested technical students to undergo mandatory internship at the contractors’ companies before they graduate.

The party also raised the problem on the lack of information among the Chinese community on government assistance.

LDP suggested collaborating with the agencies under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry to organize relevant seminars and sharing sessions to disseminate government information to the Chinese community.

On another note, Ewon welcomed LDP’s suggestions on Protégé and vowed to discuss the feedback in the ministry’s monthly meeting next week.

Ewon also shared some information on assistance for budding entrepreneurs, small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) and large companies.

He further explained the government policy framework to support companies at different development stages. This includes financial subsidy, machinery subsidy and other incentives in efforts to reduce operational costs, enhance competitiveness as well as encourage innovation and sustainability.

Ewon also thanked LDP for its proposals and pledged to prioritise the entrepreneurship development in Sabah to promote economic prosperity of the state.

The minister also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and parties to create a more conducive environment for entrepreneurs in Sabah.