Fadillah: Aaron, Ewon proposed as Sarawak, Sabah representatives on MTP-MA63

KUCHING (Feb 3): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said a proposal has been drafted to include National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang as the Sarawakian representative on the Action Council for the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MTP-MA63).

Additionally, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick has also been proposed to join the committee as a representative for Sabah.

“However, this is still in the proposal stage and will be brought to Cabinet (for deliberation),” Fadillah told reporters when asked for an update on the minor reshuffling of the council.

The reshuffle was made after Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who was previously the minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, was appointed as Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living in Dec last year.

Fadillah, who is now the minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said he hopes the ongoing reshuffle of the MTP-MA63 will be concluded within this month.

“Even though I am from Sarawak, I still need a representative from the state on the technical committee,” he said.

He added in the event of his unavailability to address queries related to MA63 in Parliament, Aaron will be at hand to represent Sarawak.

He also mentioned that under this minor reshuffle, a working committee will be formed to replace the coordination committee to represent members of government officials to raise and discuss basic issues.

“If the issues cannot be resolved at that level, it will be brought to the technical committee and ultimately to the MTP-MA63,” he said.

Earlier, Fadillah together with his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir presented contributions to senior citizens and persons with disabilities in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at SUPP hall in Sungai Tengah, Matang here.

Also present was Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.