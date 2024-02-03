Fadillah laces up to join Anak Sarawak International Half Marathon with 7,000 others in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): A sporting Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof tonight joined in a six-kilometre night run at the Anak Sarawak International Half Marathon (ASIHM21) alongside nearly 7,000 participants in the capital.

As Patron of the Sarawak Volunteers that organised the event spanning two days (Feb 3, 8 pm to Feb 4, 1 am), Fadillah flagged off runners in two other categories, namely the 11km and 21km runs.

Before the flag-off, he found time to deliver a brief speech to wish the participants a speedy tour of the night life in the capital.

ASIHM21, which got off the blocks at 8 pm tonight, will takes runners through the neon-lit beauty of Kuala Lumpur’s concrete jungle with a route through two main highways, namely the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) and the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH).

The gala recreational event successfully attracted thousands of participants from foreign countries including Spain, Germany, Italy, Canada, Argentina, Turkey, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia, who will reach the finishing line in the latest sports tourism attraction for the country. – Bernama