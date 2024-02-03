Former Miri MP says will liaise with Health Minister for opening ceremony of new Miri Hospital extension

KUCHING (Feb 3): Former Miri MP Dr Teo Yu Kheng will liaise with the Health Minister for the opening ceremony of the new Miri Hospital extension in April.

He said he looked forward to the ceremony, which will provide the Health Minister an opportunity to witness the successful completion of this much-needed facility.

“This is the project I have discussed with the new Miri MP, Chiew Choon Man, in detail — what the building is all about and how many beds. This is my favourite and best project I have done for the people in Northern Sarawak,” he said when met at his clinic recently.

He reiterated this project was the result of detailed discussions with Chiew, and emphasised the importance of addressing the longstanding issue of shortage of beds for women and children.

Dr Teo, who served as Miri MP for 10 years, expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the project within the scheduled timeframe.

He stated the new hospital extension, with 328 beds for women and children, was his “favourite and most successful project” during his tenure as MP.

He recalled during his term as MP, he had received numerous complaints from Miri folk about the lack of beds in the hospital along with insufficient carparks at the premises.

Additionally, Dr Teo shared his joy about the recently opened polyclinic near the Miri Hospital — also one of his projects and one of his major accomplishments during his term as MP.

The new extension consists of two connected blocks, each eight-storeys high. All the beds in the two blocks are dedicated to women and children.

He added the extension will help alleviate congestion in other hospitals, including Bintulu Hospital, Marudi Hospital, Limbang Hospital and Lawas Hospital.