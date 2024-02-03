Former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw dies at 95

KUCHING (Feb 3): United Overseas Bank (UOB) Group Chairman Emeritus and Advisor, Dr Wee Cho Yaw from Kuching, passed away today at the age of 95.

In a statement, UOB said Dr Wee was a visionary banker, celebrated businessman and community pillar, and was pivotal to the bank’s development as a leading bank in Asia.

“In the more than five decades under his extraordinary leadership, UOB grew from a one-branch bank to a regional bank in 19 countries and territories. Through his unwavering focus on prudent, disciplined and sustainable growth, UOB assets increased from US$2.8 billion to more than US$253 billion at the time of his retirement as chairman in 2013.

“As at September 30, 2023, UOB’s assets have grown to US$516 billion and the bank is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings,” UOB said.

While recognised globally as an astute and decisive businessman, it was in Singapore where Dr Wee’s legend as a consummate dealmaker was forged, it added.

While early acquisitions of Chung Khiaw Bank, Lee Wah Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank gave an indication of his extraordinary deal-making skill, it was the acquisition of Overseas Union Bank in 2001 that catapulted Dr Wee to one of Singapore’s foremost businessmen.

“My father has left an indelible mark in Singapore and the region. He has been a source of inspiration for me in all aspects of my life. Much will be said about his business acumen and dealmaking but it will be the values of honour, enterprise, unity and commitment that will be the legacy he leaves us at UOB.

“Whether it is thorough thinking for the long-term, the importance of deep relationships, doing the right thing or giving a helping hand to those in need, the influence of my father and his values will endure at UOB,” said his son, UOB Group Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong.

Dr Wee also believed in the importance of education and giving back to the community. He was founding president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) from 1985 to 2010. He also headed the Hokkien Huay Kuan from 1972 to 2010.

To help build bridges between Singapore and China, he founded the Wee Cho Yaw Singapore-China Banking Forum. In 2015, UOB also set up the US$50 million Wee Cho Yaw Future Leaders Award scholarship programme to help provide financial assistance to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Dr Wee received many accolades over his career including the Distinguished Service Order (Singapore’s highest National Day Award), Asean Business Advisory Council Legacy Award for Singapore and Honorary Degrees of Doctors of Letters from the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University.