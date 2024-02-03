HRD Corp partners with UTS to develop, offer training programmes for low-income communities

KUCHING (Feb 3): Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and University Technology Sarawak (UTS) have forged a partnership to develop and offer training programmes in technical and entrepreneurial skills for the underserved communities in Sibu and its surrounding areas.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim announced this new collaboration following an exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between HRD Corp chief executive Datuk Wira Shahul Dawood and UTS vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid in Sibu today.

Through the collaboration, HRD Corp and UTS will be offering skills development programmes in practical wiring and installation skills; smart home technology covering areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home solutions, integration of smart home devices; and entrepreneurship skills covering basic business planning and strategy, financial literacy and budgeting as well as marketing and branding essentials.

The training programmes will be offered to low-income communities, educationally disadvantaged individuals and persons with disabilities in Sibu and the wider areas, according to a press statement issued by HRD Corp.

“This will equip them with the electrical and electronics skills and knowledge that are needed in the industry, in line with the Sarawak government’s aspirations under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score),” said HRD Corp.

Witnessing the MoU signing, Sim said the collaboration between HRD Corp and UTS supports the Sarawak state government’s vision of strengthening its energy efficiency and renewable energy infrastructure under Score.

“Beyond equipping the people of Sibu and the wider region with industry-relevant skills, the collaboration will also help create a steady supply of technical experts who can work within various energy subsectors and capacities, particularly within smart and energy-efficient homes.

“At the Ministry of Human Resources, we are fully committed to supporting the state’s needs for skilled workers in these areas. To that end, we will also look at expanding the collaboration to include AI (artificial intelligence) skills and courses related to innovative renewable and energy-efficient solutions in the future,” said the minister.

Sim believed that the MoU is timely as Sarawak is expected to attract over RM300 billion worth of investment in renewable energy.

On a national scale, he said the New Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) is slated to get RM2 trillion worth of investment in the sector by the year 2050.

This focus has also led to an increased demand for smart and energy-efficient homes in Sarawak, thereby creating a stronger need for electrical and electronic engineers and technicians to work on these projects, which is currently far outstripping supply.

Shahul said HRD Corp believed that training is a necessity and not a luxury.

“Therefore, we have made it our mission to democratise access to learning and development for all Malaysians, particularly communities in need. We are grateful for the support of the Ministry of Human Resources for this collaboration, and we are proud of this partnership with UTS.

“We look forward to supporting more people in Sibu to gain new real-world and future relevant skills in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairuddin said they are pleased to partner with HRD Corp and the Ministry of Human Resources to offer its programmes and expertise to more people in Sibu and Sarawak.

“The three-module structure ensures a comprehensive learning experience for participants. By combining technical proficiency with business acumen, the programme not only equips participants with the competency needed for the job market but also fosters an entrepreneurial mindset for income generation.

“We believe this aligns with the broader goal of promoting self-sufficiency and contributing to the community’s economic growth,” he added.

The first introductory classes are set to take place between Feb 17 and March 2 this year.

Individuals and groups have been identified and selected by UTS and HRD Corp by working with grassroots community organisations, employer associations as well as heads of communities and industries.

Among those present were state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Michael Tiang, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau, and Sibu MP Oscar Ling.