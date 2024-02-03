Julau MP presents RM78,600 in education aid to 131 IPT students

KAPIT (Feb 3): Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng has handed over education assistance amounting to RM78,600 to 131 local students to pursue their studies at various institutions of higher learning (IPTs) in the country.

This was performed during a ceremony held as part of the Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce (KCCC)’s Chinese New Year gathering at a hotel here on Friday.

“These students are SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) and STPM (Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia) holders who have registered at various IPTs in the country.

“Each of them receives a RM600 one-off cash assistance to help them start the new semester.

“I hope this cash assistance would help lessen the burden of their families, especially those from low-income households.

“I am also encouraging the students to aim higher in their education journey,” said Sng.

Adding on, he said the cash assistance programme also involved many schools in his Julau constituency, where the purpose was to enable the schools organise and run activities meant to instil in school-children a deep interest in learning.

“I was told that some schools had used the money to arrange for educational tours to places of interest such as Kuching and Sibu, meant to open up the children’s minds – encouraging them to study harder and become high achievers.”