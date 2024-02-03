KK’s festival of artistic lights to be held annually

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 3): Lampoopalooza, a festival of artistic lights, will be made an annual event, said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She told reporters this after officiating at the Lampoopalooza 2024 at the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) building here on Saturday night.

“This is the second time STB has organised this dazzling light art festival after 2019. It is a fun-filled, exciting and enjoyable event involving the local community. We will hold this celebration of lights on a yearly basis,” Liew said.

She also called on STB to come up with new programmes to enliven the city for locals and tourists alike.

On why the STB building was chosen as the venue for the event, Liew described it as a historical and iconic structure, having served as a post office once upon a time. In 2018, it became one of the 24 heritage sites in Sabah that were gazetted by the State Heritage Council under the State Heritage Enactment 2017.

Earlier, in her opening address, the minister said she was reminded of the rich history that led to Lampoopalooza.

“What started as a centennial celebration of the Sabah Tourism Board building in 2018, has evolved into a

celebration of lights in 2019, and so, Lampoopalooza was born.

“This year’s Lampoopalooza celebration is a fun fusion of art and light, music, food and family-friendly activities,” she said.

According to Liew, Lampoopalooza isn’t just a festival as it is a platform, too, for collaboration and positive change.

“It gives STB the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need, aligning our efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),” she said.

“By integrating art, light and sustainable technology, this festival aims to showcase the positive influence that collective creativity can have on communities.”

She continued: “For example, the STB, in collaboration with upcycling innovator, Japson Wong, and the sustainable energy solution specialist called TONIBUNG, has embarked on a transformative project that extends the spirit of Lampoopalooza to benefit communities in need.

“Wong’s artistic touch has brought to life the lit-up water tanks at STB’s premises, powered by solar panels and expertly installed by the TONIBUNG team.

“I understand that these solar panels will be donated to Timpayasa in Ulu Papar, which will be sufficient to light up the village and power up essential facilities there. The water tanks will also be donated to a few villages to be identified later by TONIBUNG.”

The minister also highlighted the collaboration with two local artists, Azlan Dulikab and Rosmaini Sunarjo whose magnificent works of art were displayed at the Glow Art exhibition.

“These glow-in-the-dark artworks will be handed over to Sabah Art Gallery (SAG) to be donated to a few rural schools of their choice.”

Liew was accompanied by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment cum chairman of Sabah Tourism Board (STB), Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and STB Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit.

The gathering crowd was entertained by a laser light show that was projected on the STB building, reportedly the first time that laser mapping was done on a building in Kota Kinabalu.

Also present were the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary I Mary Malangking, Deputy Permanent Secretary II Alesia Sion, Chief Executive Officer of Sri Pelancongan Saba, Thonny Chee, and Chief Executive Officer of Sabapak Eco, Remysta Taylor.