Kuching Pulapol wins Sarawak Commissioner of Police Cup

SAMARAHAN (Feb 3): The Kuching Police Training Centre (Pulapol) ended a 15-year wait to lift the Sarawak Commissioner of Police Cup at Unimas Stadium here today after beating IPD Miri 4-1 in the final.

This made it their fourth win in the tournament’s history after victories in 2003, 2005 and 2009.

The champions beat Miri cops to the Sarawak Commissioner of Police Cup. In joint third were Sri Aman and Bintulu.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police, Dato Mancha Ata, who is the event patron, gave away the prizes.

A total of 30 teams, divided into six groups, took part in the competition held from Jan 29 to Feb 3.

Also present was Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Ibrahim Darus.