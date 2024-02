KUCHING (Feb 3): Continuous rain is expected to occur over several places in Sarawak until Feb 5, says Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

According to an alert released on its website, MetMalaysia said poor weather could be expected to occur in Sibu, Selangau, Daro, Matu, Dalat, Mukah and Bintulu.

“Continuous rain is also expected to occur in Miri and Limbang until Feb 4,” said MetMalaysia.