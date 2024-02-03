Miri City Council seeks public cooperation to curb potential spread of rabies

MIRI (Feb 3): Miri City Council (MCC) calls on all pet owners to not let their pet dogs roam freely in public areas, as well as to ensure that their pets are licensed and vaccinated.

This, said the council, is to curb the potential spread of rabies in the city.

“Dogs that are seen roaming at public places without a leash or mixing freely with strays will be impounded by the local authorities,” it said in a statement.

MCC also reminded the public to avoid adopting strays or dogs from unknown sources.

“Those who intend to adopt must provide the dog with proper veterinary care and vaccinations, to which this pet dog must be confined in a cage for a month to monitor its behaviour and health status.

“Pet owners are also required to ensure that their pets are neutered to avoid unwanted litters and aggression during mating season, as well as to help fight the pet overpopulation.

The council also urged kind members of the public to avoid feeding stray cats or dogs as such acts would only attract more strays coming into the area.

“If a dog bites, one must immediately wash the wound with soap and rinse under running tap water for at least 15 minutes and immediately seek treatment at the nearest government hospital or clinic,” it added.

Rabies is a viral disease affecting the central nervous system, causing convulsions, paralysis and even death.

The virus is usually present in the saliva of a rabid animal and is transmitted primarily by animal bites.