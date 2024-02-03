MMEA catches local fishing boat encroaching beyond permitted zone off Bintulu

SIBU (Feb 3): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a C4 local fishing boat for allegedly fishing beyond the permitted zone.

MMEA Bintulu director Capt Mohd Iszuadi Mohamad Hasan said the boat was intercepted approximately 15 nautical miles west of Tanjung Payung in Bintulu waters at 7.20am on Thursday (Feb 1).

“Following the search and inspection; four crew members, including a foreign skipper – aged between 27 and 54, were detained for failing to present valid identification documents,” said Iszuadi in a statement.

“This was the second arrest in Sarawak this month, involving a local fishing boat for violating the licence conditions of catching fish outside the fishing zone permitted.

The case, he said, would be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All crew members and the boat were escorted to the Bintulu Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre before they were handed over to the MMEA Investigation Office for further action.

MMEA called on the public to report any suspicious activities or accidents at sea directly to the MERS 999 hotline or the MMEA Bintulu operations centre by calling 086-314254.

Alternatively, they can also call the Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544.