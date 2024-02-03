Over 400 participate in run to kickstart Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2024

MIRI (Feb 3): Over 400 runners participated in the Chinese New Year Run 2.0 to kickstart the Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2024.

Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin commended the bazaar’s organisers for starting the week-long bazaar with a run as a way to show the public that feasting is not the only activity during festive seasons.

“Through this run, it provides a platform for healthy activity — integrating health, vitality and joy — and allows people of all ethnicities to participate together and collectively experience the charm of Chinese culture,” Lee said.

His text-of-speech was read by Councillor Jeffrey Phang when officiating the run on Friday evening.

Lee said that while the Lunar New Year is a Chinese celebration, having people of different ethnicities come together to enjoy the festive season is Sarawak’s uniqueness.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Vincent Lu in his welcoming speech said the run was back for its second edition after much request from the public.

“It isn’t just a running event — it signifies the beginning of new opportunities, fresh beginnings and the chance to overcome challenges.

“We must navigate obstacles, embrace the journey and ultimately cross the finish line. Today, each and every participant run not only for personal glory but to represent the Miri community and demonstrate the indomitable spirit that drives us to success,” he said.

The event was made merrier as spectators and visitors to the bazaar cheered on participants, marking a good beginning for the 330-stall strong bazaar spanning from Feb 2-9.