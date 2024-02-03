Petronas remains committed to maintaining partnership with S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 3): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is dedicated to maintain its partnership with Sarawak and serve as a progressive energy and solutions partner to the state while enriching lives for a sustainable future.

Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mantali said the oil and gas company has long viewed its presence in the state as more than just an oil and gas partner.

“For us, true partnership will successfully create value and solutions — more than just monetary — worth of its underlying commercial transactions. The journey we have undertaken together speaks volumes about the strength of our partnerships.

“We collaboratively navigate challenges — finding innovative solutions and achieving positive outcomes. Petronas is humbled and grateful for the strong support from everybody who has been instrumental in this remarkable journey of development and progress,” he said during the Petronas Stakeholders’ Appreciation Night at a hotel here Friday night.

Apart from business, Zulaihi said Petronas has been collaborating with various agencies in terms of its social impact programmes, which were made possible with partnerships and collaborations from its strategic partners.

He said the company has reached and covered beneficiaries across Sarawak under its three social impact programme pillars of ‘Uplifting Lives’, ‘Powering Knowledge’ and ‘Planting Tomorrow’.

“Through our collaborations, whether in business or in social impact programmes, it is a testament to Sarawak’s resilience, adaptability and determination to emerge stronger post-Covid-19 and during the face of adversity.

“This resilience extends across various facets of life, from economic stability to the robust support systems within the community,” he added.

Later that night, Yayasan Petronas handed over 1,000 packages containing essential items such as blankets, towels and personal care items to the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKM) during a symbolic ceremony.

Yayasan Petronas senior manager of planning and services Khairunissa Ghazali presented the items to JKM Kuching divisional officer Norhayati Abdul Rahman, witnessed by Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

The 1,000 packages for Sarawak are part of a total 10,000 packages to be distributed by Petronas in Malaysia in response to the recent flood crisis affecting various regions nationwide.

In addition, at the event Petronas also contributed RM30,000 to support the ongoing disaster relief and aid effort in the state in the form of 30 reloadable Mesra Gift Cards worth RM1,000 each — to enable Sarawak Emergency Management Agencies to efficiently transport essential supplies and personnel to affected areas.

The contributions were handed over by Zulaihi to Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit deputy director Dato Clarence Rorote Sagan, who was representing the State Disaster Management Committee.