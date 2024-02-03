Pibakat receives RM10,000 donation from Plaza Merdeka

KUCHING (Feb 3): The Sarawak Society for Parents of Children with Special Needs (Pibakat) has received a RM10,000 donation from Plaza Merdeka today during the launch of the Lunar New Year Bazaar at the mall here today.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah graced the event with her presence and expressed gratitude for Plaza Merdeka’s contribution to Pibakat.

“As the minister who is in charge of the disabled, we really appreciate this and we hope that more people will follow what Plaza Merdeka had done because indeed, NGOs like Pibakat always need extra support from the public, from the community, from the corporate bodies, especially in terms of finances,” she said in her officiating speech.

The launch event exuded a vibrant atmosphere of inclusivity and unity, a sentiment applauded by Fatimah.

She emphasised the significance of such events in fostering understanding and respect among Sarawak’s diverse communities.

“I would like to commend what I saw just now and how it contributed to the diversity that we have in Sarawak and not only diversity but also contributed to the unity in Sarawak.

“As I look around, I see this is Sarawak, not only the Chinese who come and watch what’s happening here but we see other races as well, they don’t shy away,” she said

“In Sarawak, we don’t do that. We watch, we learn, we enjoy and all of us together enjoy the performances as well as the festive season.

“So the beauty of Sarawak is, we are made up of different races and when there is a festive season, we come together and we enjoy each other’s festivals,” she said.

The Lunar New Year Bazaar, open until Feb 25, promises a plethora of delights including food, beverages, accessories, and clothing from over 10 vendors.

In addition to the Cheongsam competition and Lion Dance performances, Plaza Merdeka also introduced new stores like Monozone and dining options such as Seoul Chicken, adding to the festive spirit.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) mayor Hilmy Othman; Plaza Merdeka Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Dato Steve Ng and executive director Datin Anriza Wong Cordero; Plaza Merdeka Management Sdn Bhd assistant general manager Sylvester Soh; Divine Will Society trustee and Lion Club Kuching One Earth honorary advisor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok; and Pibakat Association honorary secretary Ng Kui Choo.