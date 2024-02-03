Poco poco marathon in Kota Samarahan makes it into records book

KUCHING (Feb 3): Exuberant cheers echoed through the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) compound today as participants of the Poco-Poco Marathon 2024 danced on to make it into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

The attempt proved very worthwhile as it made it into the records book in the ‘Largest Participation in a Poco Poco Dance’ category.

The certificate was presented to Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang by MBOR chief operating officer Christopher Wong at the end of the event.

Witnessing the ceremony were Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and MPKS chairman Dato Peter Minos.

“I can see that events like this can bring joy to the local community, and I understand that those involved in the ‘poco poco’ today are not just from Samarahan, but also those from areas like Kuching,” he told reporters when met later.

Asked whether ‘poco poco’ could become a trademark for Sarawakians, Abdul Karim affirmed: “It is indeed one of the unique events loved by the people of Sarawak, regardless of race.

“It (‘poco poco’) has somewhat become a trademark in festivals and events, showing the strong role it plays in bringing joy and unity to communities.”

Adding on, Abdul Karim believed that it was the first time that such a large-scale attempt had been made.

“With 3,688 participants, breaking this record would not be an easy feat and I hope it would stand for a long while.”

Meanwhile, Rubiah congratulated all the participants of the record-breaking ‘poco poco’ event, also emphasising its role in fostering closer community bonds.

“This dance is a favourite among Sarawakians, and it is heartwarming to see groups from every village coming together,” she said.

The Poco-Poco Marathon 2024 was held in conjunction with the Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival, aimed at supporting local entrepreneurship.

This event surpassed the previous record set in 2015, where 2,150 members of Briged Utara participated in a ‘poco poco’ gathering in Kedah.