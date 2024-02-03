Premier: S’wak padi farmers can earn higher income by shifting to smart farming tech

KUCHING (Feb 3): Income of the padi farmers in Sarawak could reach up to RM6,000 per month if they shift their cultivation method using smart farming technology and hybrid seedling, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the hybrid seedlings which are currently being developed in Lubok Punggor can yield five harvests within two years which would give farmers an additional income of 60 per cent, based on a study conducted by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) on the pilot project.

“In a briefing on the development that is being implemented in the Gedong area, and also that which will spill over to the surrounding area, including Simunjan and nearby areas

“I also had been briefed by the Universiti Putra Malaysia about the outcome of a study of which I had asked them to conduct a study on a new method for planting rice by using technology to increase the income of our farmers,” said the Gedong assemblyman.

Abang Johari was speaking at a press conference after a site visit at Lubok Punggor and the Mini Isthmus in Gedong here today.

Adding on, he also noted that despite the advancement of technology, one of the hurdles was the access to technology.

To address this, he cited the pilot project in Lubok Punggor as an example, saying that public private partnership with agricultural cooperatives has allowed padi farmers to experience the impact of technology in vegetation cultivation by renting equipment from agricultural cooperatives.

”What is important is using technology, what happened in UPM and Lubok Punggor, they use machines and here, we will take into account using machines and these machines are owned by cooperatives in the area, they can rent them to farmers using machines.

“It means they use modern technology for us to produce rice,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that the state government has allocated RM30 million to improve the current water drainage infrastructure Lubok Punggor.

“We can calculate the cost for other areas, especially from the point of view of the development of water and irrigation and this will enable rice production throughout Sarawak, and also increase farmers’ income,” he said.

Abang Johari said if successful, the model used for Lubok Punggor would be used as a framework for the state government to come up with constructive agricultural policy.

“If they earn RM6,000 a month, then it means that they are already middle income, so they are not in the poverty list anymore.

“If one hectare of padi field is able to generate RM6,000 per month, it means that padi farmers who have two hectares have potential to earn RM12,000 per month.

“If he gets that amount, it means that he is in the high income group, which means that we can produce an agricultural policy that gives a big return,” he said.