PSB president leads party members in paying last respects to late Ting Lie King

SIBU (Feb 3): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh visited the residence of the late Ting Lie King at Jalan Bruang here today to pay his last respects.

Accompanying him was his wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong and other PSB members from various branches.

Ting, the mother-in-law of KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau, passed away at her residence at 7.25pm on Thursday.

She was 99 years old.

Born on May 27, 1925, Ting was a teacher by profession.

She left behind two daughters – Datuk Janet Lau, wife of the late Datuk Robert Lau and Henry’s wife Datin Wendy Lau, and three sons: Lau Kung Hieng, Dr Lau Mee and Lau Kung Kiu.

The encoffin service will take place tomorrow at 7am, at 5B, Jalan Bruang here, followed by burial at the Lau Clan Cemetery at Mile 10 of Jalan Kemuyang.